Ole Miss Football Makes Sizable Move for Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners Target

District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara edge rusher has emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in this offseason.

McNamara checks in as one of the top EDGE prospects in Maryland with a myriad of scholarships rolling in across the last handful of months as his rise continues.

The 6-foot-8, 265-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, and South Florida Bulls, among others, across his prep career.

Now, contenders are emerging this offseason with official visits beginning to emerge for Van Norden with the Ole Miss Rebels locking one in.

The Syracuse Orange will get the first visit from May 29-31 with Michigan State to following during the weekend June 5-7. From there, the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at Van Norden on June 12-14, according to reports.

Ole Miss is beginning to lock in official visitors for this offseason as the program intensifies its pursuit for a myriad of top targets.

The New Visitor: DL Ben'Jarvius Shumaker

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the hometown program building momentum this offseason.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder out of the Magnolua State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

The Choctaw County (Miss.) product has a former teammate of his already on campus at Ole Miss in former five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham where the relationship will be critical in the program's recruiting approach.

But the real connection to keep tabs on for Shumaker is defensive line coach Randall Joyner after the critical assistant coach made the decision to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Joyner and Shumaker have developed strong rapport with the entire Ole Miss assistant coaching pool keeping up with the consensus Top-50 prospect in America with an official visit now locked in for June 5-7.

