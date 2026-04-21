Ole Miss Football Beats Out Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats for Prized Recruit

Brookhaven (Miss.) three-star offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday night.

McDaniel checks in as a Top-50 offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown Ole Miss program winning out for his services over a myriad of programs.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder out of the Magnolia State has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Kansas Jayhawks, and Southern Miss Golden Eagles, among several others.

"It just felt right. It was my favorite team when I was a little boy and being up there lately — the atmosphere, talking to Coach PG and Coach Garrison — it felt right. It felt like home," McDaniel told Rebels247.com.

"Really happy because I know Coach Garrison will develop me right to be a better player and a better o-lineman. He's going to push me to get to the next level."

"We talk. I love Coach Garrison. He made me feel at home — he made me feel like I'm already there. I know where I'm at with him. He's going to push me to do better and he's going to develop me right."

100% committed HOTTY TODDY pic.twitter.com/ZgHiPV8yva — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) April 21, 2026

It's another strong addition to the 2027 Recruiting Class for Golding and Co. with the program flaunting one of the top classes in America headlined by four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher.

Croucher, the No. 4 rated signal-caller in America, committed to the Rebels last fall where he has emerged as the crown jewel to a talented haul to this point.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals' Scouting Report says.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

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