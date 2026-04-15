Ole Miss Football Enters Major Recruiting Battle With LSU for Elite Running Back

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook has narrowed his focus to five programs with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in contention for the elite offensive weapon.

Johnson-Cook has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America with offers galore rolling in across his time on the prep scene in Illinois.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his prep career.

But contenders have quickly emerged for the No. 3 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels in the thick of it.

“I’m trying to fall in love with the university,” Johnson-Cook told Rivals of what he's looking for. “Coaches can leave whenever. As long as I fall in love with the university, it doesn’t matter what coach is there because I still love to play for that university.

"I’m also looking for development too because the end goal is not college. I’m trying to go to the NFL and produce my rookie year and also play my freshman year too so I’m looking for a place that plays freshmen.”

NEWS: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The Top 3 RB in the country totaled 1,314 yards and 23 TDs in 2025



He’ll announce his commitment on April 25th⁰https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/uErwYojalP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2026

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program sits as a finalist alongside the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats as the five schools in contention.

Johnson-Cook has built a relationship with the new Ole Miss staff as the program looks to roll out the red carpet this offseason, but it's set to be a rigorous recruitment down the stretch.

“What fires me up about Ole Miss is Frank Wilson, he’s a great guy. Like I said, LSU was high on my list, No. 1 on my list, just based off Coach Wilson," Johnson-Cook told Rivals.

"With the coaching change he went to Ole Miss. He’s a great guy, he came to see me in January. He’s always been real to me and my mom. He’ll always help me if I need help. If I call him for anything he’ll be right here.”

Now, all eyes remain on the No. 3 rated running back in America as he evaluates true contenders this offseason after narrowing his focus to five schools with Ole Miss in the race.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.