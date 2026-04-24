Ole Miss Football Enters Race For Fast-Rising Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Target

Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park wide receiver Barrett Price continues his rise on the recruiting trail this offseason with programs galore entering the race for his commitment.

Price has emerged as a prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle to keep tabs on as schools keep tabs on one of the top pass-catchers in the Southeast - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Alabama has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Missouri Tigers, and Louisville Cardinals, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Now, add Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels to the scholarship count after the coaching staff picked up the phone and made the call on Thursday to Price.

Price has navigated a strong offseason heading into his junior campaign where he has received a myriad of offers - now receiving one from Rebels.

Across his sophomore season in 2025, Price finished with 26 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns on his way to becoming a breakout candidate for the coveted Alabama program.

Now, as he gears up for his junior campaign in 2026, all eyes are on the fast-rising pass-catcher with SEC schools galore keeping tabs on his progression.

The Buzz: Ole Miss Wideouts Raving About New Staff

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” Deuce said Alexander, the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. “When it came down to making my decision, it was like, there was no point in leaving. Why leave here? I’ve got everything I need here, everything I want.

“The coaches love me. The new coaches came in, even during the playoffs, and they were still showing me love. They were trying to stay out of the way, but they still showed me how much they valued me.

“Coach Golding is a great guy. I mess with him. I mess with his energy and everything he does. And playing with John David Baker, the way he talks and the way he coaches, I just love it. So there was no point in leaving.”

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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