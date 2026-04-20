Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move For Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes Target

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman three-star wide receiver Brylan Oduor has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the coaching staff continues its aggressive pursuit this offseason.

Oduor checks in as a Top-50 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America turning up the heat for the Tennessee native as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Syracuse Orange, among several others, across his prep career.

Clark Lea and the Commodores became the first SEC school to dish out an offer his way with others following - including Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels - as his meteoric rise continued.

The coaching staff in Oxford made the call to Oduor this offseason with a scholarship being put on the table for the standout pass-catcher - now setting an official visit with the program.

Oduor will be back in Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 with the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt here amid a significant push for the standout pass-catcher.

Now, with an offer on the table and an official visit set, all eyes are on Oduor as he looks to continue evaluating the true contenders in his recruitment with Ole Miss in pursuit.

The Buzz: Veteran Rebels Talk New Era

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to leave my mark and leave my legacy at Ole Miss,” said Alexander, the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. “When it came down to making my decision, it was like, there was no point in leaving. Why leave here? I’ve got everything I need here, everything I want.

“The coaches love me. The new coaches came in, even during the playoffs, and they were still showing me love. They were trying to stay out of the way, but they still showed me how much they valued me.

“Coach Golding is a great guy. I mess with him. I mess with his energy and everything he does. And playing with John David Baker, the way he talks and the way he coaches, I just love it. So there was no point in leaving.”

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