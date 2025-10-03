Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks Target
Collierville (Tenn.) wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. was back in Oxford last weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against LSU where he soaked in the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The prized Tennessee wideout has become a hot commodity in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana, among others, extending scholarships his way.
Walden is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he logged 15 catches for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense while adding 7 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions on defense as a two-way weapon.
Now, heading into his junior campaign, the versatile prospect has emerged as a name to know in Tennessee with a myriad of schools in on the action.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program now extending an offer his way this week.
Ole Miss has begun doing damage in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a trio of commitments already locked in with multiple targets on the program's radar.
Ole Miss is beginning to pick up steam for the program's top quarterback target in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a weekend visit to Oxford.
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher made his return trip to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle hopped on a flight and made his way down to the Magnolia State for a multi-day stay where he was on-hand for Ole Miss' top-five win over LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
As it currently stands, Croucher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that is beginning to make noise in Croucher's process after a productive trip back to Oxford.
After a weekend stay in the Magnolia State where Croucher remained in town through Sunday, a source told Ole Miss Rebels On SI, the program is picking up steam.
Fast forward to Tuesday morning and the Ole Miss Rebels are now viewed as the favorites with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program to win out in the Croucher sweepstakes.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-15 Recruiting Class in the 2027 cycle with all focus on locking down multiple priority targets sooner rather than later.
