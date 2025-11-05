Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks Safety Target
Palos Verdes Peninsula (Calif.) four-star safety Jalen Flowers has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs in the mix.
Flowers, the No. 5 rated safety in America, comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in California as he navigates his sophomore campaign.
The 6-foot, 160-pounder has seen a meteoric rise up the rankings with schools from coast-to-cast in the race with USC, Ohio State, Oregon, Arkansas, and Arizona State among the schools extending offers.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the double-digit list of programs to send out a scholarship.
Kiffin and Co. mad the call this week with the SEC program entering the race in a significant way for the highly-touted defensive back.
Ole Miss is beginning to do damage on the West Coast with the program extending offers to California prospects left and right - including one of the top quarterbacks in the state.
Murrieta (Calif.) quarterback Ty Isaia made his way to Oxford last Saturday for an unofficial visit alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 10.
Isaia, a fast-rising signal-caller out of California, has received significant interest in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Purdue Boilermakers as recent offers.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has the BYU Cougars and USC Trojans in his ear with a recent visit to Lavell Edwards Stadium [BYU] having the program pique his interest.
But the youngster is still navigating the early phases of his recruitment with a visit to Ole Miss now in the rearview mirror after being in town for the South Carolina matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels brought in a star-studded visitors list where Isaia became a name to know in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with an offer already in-hand as he works through his sophomore campaign.
Across his first 17 starts at the varsity level, Isaia has thrown for 1,879 yards and 24 touchdowns while impacting the game as a young player on the West Coast.
He’s completing 61 percent of his passes while also accounting for 363 yards on the ground – averaging nearly eight yards per rushing attempt.
