Ole Miss Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Among Schools at the Top for Five-Star Recruit

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School four-star running back David Gabriel Georges has Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels battling at the top for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The Canada native has ascended into the consensus No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss coaching staff keeping close tabs on the electrifying playmaker.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

Gabriel Georges led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy recently as his meteoric rise continued across his third year on the prep scene.

Now, contenders are emerging with the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Nulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes fighting for his commitment this offseason.

"The dynamic prospect that originally hails from Quebec has taken Tennessee by storm. Gabriel Georges is an elite runner and now ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the Volunteer State," Rivals wrote.

"He’s currently got eight schools at the top of his recruitment, but Ohio State has the edge in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee are among the others at the top for the 6-foot, 205-pounder."

But one school is separating from the pack this offseason: Ohio State.

"From his relationship with position coach Carlos Locklyn to Ohio State’s success at running back, the Buckeyes will be tough to beat," Rivals wrote. "Tennessee is in this recruitment along with others but it would be a stunner if Gabriel Georges didn’t end up in Columbus."

In what has emerged as a significant recruiting battle between multiple heavy-hitters, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have remained in the thick of it this offseason.

Now, with official visit season inching closer, all eyes will be on Gabriel Georges and the schools he prepares to take an even closer look into as contenders begin sticking out.

