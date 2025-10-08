Ole Miss Football Enters Race for USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Target
Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown continues his meteoric rise as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this fall.
Brown, a Top-10 EDGE in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with USC, Penn State, Florida, and Indiana, among several others, entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder continues cruising up the recruiting rankings where he now comes in as a Top-100 overall prospect and hovering around the Top-10 at his position.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the coaching staff has taken notice of Brown across the last few months with the program now dishing out an offer to the Connecticut native.
Kiffin and Co. made the call this week where Brown now stacks another SEC scholarship to his fast-growing list of offers.
“I've played ever since fourth grade," Brown told Pittsburgh Panthers On SI. "I played for the Riverside Gators in the GYFL Greenwich League. In our town, it's our little Pop Warner league here, and I played up until eighth grade.
"And ninth-grade summer, I did some of the preseason stuff, but I went to focus and play basketball, mostly because I was going to a new school.
“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out.”
The fast-rising junior continues making a name for himself in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers and interest coming in quickly for Brown across his third year on the prep scene.
Now, he tacks on an Ole Miss scholarship with the Rebels heating up on the recruiting scene this fall after starting off the season 5-0 and gaining national notoriety.
No. 4 Ole Miss will square off against the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 with the non-conference clash to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT.
