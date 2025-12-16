Top-15 Quarterback in America, Ole Miss Football Commit Visiting for CFP Matchup

Cheshire Academy (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher will be back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the Ole Miss Rebels' College Football Playoff clash against Tulane.

Croucher, a Top-15 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, committed to Ole Miss over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford during the weekend of Sept. 27.

Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with the Ole Miss staff pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.

Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after taking visits last offseason.

But quickly became the Ole Miss program that made it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

Despite Lane Kiffin no longer in Oxford, Croucher has remained dialed in with the Ole Miss Rebels after electing to stay committed.

“Coach Judge, Kiffin and Weis, all three of them are awesome," Croucher said. "They are amazing people and know the game better than anyone else. I have built a very good relationship with those three and everyone in the building.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, Ole Miss' top 2027 pledge will be back in Oxford to visit with the Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway alongside his father, according to Rivals.

Schools that are hosting home games in the College Football Playoff are not allowed to host recruits to campus.

According to multiple reports, "the College Football Playoff takes control of these games, dictating game day procedures in many ways. This includes things like sponsorship presentation, some on-field branding and more.

"But the most relevant layer to the equation is ticket sharing. The College Football Playoff oversees ticket revenue as well."

But Croucher and his father will be in Oxford on their own dime as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make history in the program's College Football Playoff debut.

