Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising Mississippi Quarterback
Brandon (Miss.) quarterback Sladen Shack continues his rise as one of the top signal-callers in the Magnolia State heading into his junior campaign.
Shack, who's earned offers from the likes of the Tulane Green Wave and Murray State Racers, continues competing in camps this summer to gain national attention.
Now, the talented Magnolia State native has earned an offer from the hometown Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder competed in front of the Rebels' coaching staff this week where he now walks away with a scholarship in-hand.
Ole Miss is the first Southeastern Conference offer on the list for Shack where his scholarship sheet consists of the Tulane Green Wave, Murray State Racers and Central Arkansas Bears.
Kiffin and the Rebels are in the midst of a critical offseason with the program dishing out multiple scholarships in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on building for the future.
Ole Miss recently extended an offer to the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas, Hank Hendrix. The four-star quarterback continues cruising up the rankings this offseason.
The Recent Offer: Hank Hendrix
Fayetteville (Ark.) four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix remains one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Hendrix, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, continues his rise as a coveted signal-caller with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extended a scholarship to the talented quarterback last month
Hendrix has also reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech Raiders and Baylor Bears, among others, prior to his junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder began his high school career at Boerne High School in Texas where his father was a highly-touted coach.
Now, his father, Che Hendrix, has joined the Arkansas Razorbacks staff where Hank has made the move to Fayetteville.
During his sophomore campaign, Hendrix completed 274 of his 389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last year. He also tallied 104 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.
Hendrix debuted on varsity as a freshman at Boerne, passing for 1,586 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 1 interception on a 70.4 completion percentage (95-for-135) in 9 games played.
He'll look to take control of his Fayetteville High's squad in 2025 with multiple Power Four programs keeping tabs on the coveted Arkansas prospect.
