Ole Miss Football Targeting Five-Star LSU Tigers Transfer Amid Historic Portal Run

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are targeting LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne in the NCAA Transfer Portal after hosting him for a visit to Oxford on Sunday, according to On3 Sports.

Curne signed with the LSU program as a five-star, Top-30 prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several other SEC programs.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's new LSU staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

There are ties in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels with the program recently hiring former LSU Tigers running backs coach/associate head coach Frank Wilson to the same role in Oxford.

✍️ Ole Miss Portal Cheatsheet 🦈



🔹 LSU OL Carius Curne on campus

🔹 Ole Miss sends NCAA another letter for Chambliss

🔹 Rebels' Sunday visitors making moves

🔹 Specialists Carneiro and Bird secured for '26?



🔗 https://t.co/b1tYkEivV0 pic.twitter.com/D07T1ed3On — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) January 5, 2026

Wilson and Curne developed a strong relationship in Baton Rouge with the new Rebels staffer getting Curne over the Oxford for a visit on Sunday.

Along with Ole Miss, Curne is considering the Arkansas Razorbacks as an option with the hometown program putting a foot on the gas for the native of the state - where he is expected to visit on Monday.

Now, the Top-20 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal will continue keeping his options open, but with Ole Miss receiving the first visit, all eyes are on Curne's process moving forward as the Rebels look to make a move.

Golding and Co. also hosted LSU Tigers wide receiver transfer Kyle Parker on Sunday where he made his way over to Oxford to check-in with the staff.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in Baton Rouge despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) reacts to making a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Nazir Ward (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but flashed in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss is targeting several LSU Tigers transfers with multiple staffers and personnel members making their way from Baton Rouge to Oxford amid significant changes being made with the both programs.

