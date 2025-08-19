Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks Target
Lincolnton (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield has emerged as one of the top prospects in America as his rise continues heading into the fall.
Mayfield, a top-five linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the top programs in the nation with multiple Southeastern Conference programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators across his time on the prep scene.
Mayfield has also seen the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and North Carolina Tar Heels emerge as schools in the race.
Now, fast forward to Tuesday afternoon and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the mix for the highly-touted North Carolina linebacker.
Ole Miss made the call this week with the program pulling the trigger on an offer for the Top-75 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Mayfield has earned over 30 scholarships with multiple premier programs entering the race after a stellar sophomore campaign.
He’s coming off a strong sophomore season where he totaled 109 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.
Now, it's about ramping up his recruiting process with a flurry of schools in the mix.
For Ole Miss, the program is attacking the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple new offers being dished out.
The New Offer: Rashad Streets
Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Streets, the No. 1 overall prospect in North Carolina, flaunts an impressive double-digit scholarship list with the "Who's Who" of college football in the mix.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, among several others.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix after extending an offer to Streets on Thursday, he revealed via social media.
The Top-75 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle exploded as a sophomore in 2024 with 123 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, and four blocked punts.
Streets was dominant across his sophomore campaign with elite college programs extending scholarship offers his way.
Fast forward to this week and the Ole Miss Rebels are now in on the action before Streets suits up for his junior season this fall.
