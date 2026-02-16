Ole Miss Football Surging for Top Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks Target

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler will look to take a spring visit to Oxford this offseason amid a strong pursuit from Pete Golding and the new-look Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Chandler checks in as a Top-50 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has received scholarships from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, with contenders emerging in his process.

The Tennessee native recently trimmed his list of over 20 offers to 10 schools with Chandler placing a focus on Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

But with Ole Miss entering the race in late January, Chandler has adjusted his top schools, according to reports, where he is eyeing a visit to the Magnolia State to check-in with the coaching staff.

Rebels look to secure a spring visit with 4-star safety Jarrell Chandlerhttps://t.co/TRQpc6LGio pic.twitter.com/Ksq9WwUuyZ — Ole Miss 365 (@OleMiss365) February 16, 2026

A recent offer from Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels changed things for the Top-50 safety in America with the program in Oxford putting a foot on the gas for Chandler after a strong junior campaign.

Chandler finished with 109 tackles, 23 pass breakups, 13 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one interception last season after emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The two-way weapon also wrapped up his junior season with 50 receptions for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on offense where he was used in a myriad of ways for his prep squad.

But the elite athlete projects as a defensive back at the next level with the Ole Miss program making sure to put a foot on the gas for one of the top prospects in Tennessee.

Now, as Chandler navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to make their presence felt in his process with an unofficial visit building momentum.

