Ole Miss Football Flips Prized Louisiana Wide Receiver From LSU in Shocking Move
Tullos (La.) Tiago High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Johnson, a Top-10 wideout in Louisiana, continued a meteoric rise across his senior campaign in the Bayou State with the LSU Tigers offering him a scholarship in October.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder received a scholarship from the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday where he's wasted no time in making his decision.
Johnson quickly pounced on the opportunity and flipped his commitment to suit up for the Ole Miss program where he becomes the first pledge of the "Pete Golding Era" after being elevated to head coach on Sunday.
As a senior, Johnson hauled in 61 receptions for 1,350 yards and 16 touchdowns and comes in as a Top-10 wide receiver in Louisiana - and Top-100 overall wideout.
Sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI that Johnson will sign with the Rebels this week during the Early Signing Period.
For the Ole Miss program, the Rebels have seen multiple players back off of their commitments since the departure of Lane Kiffin and multiple staff members on Sunday - including a pair of star-studded receivers in Corey Barber and Jameson Powell.
The Lost Commitments:
Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber made the decision to back off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday amid Lane Kiffin's move to LSU.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
The LSU Tigers are trending for his services with his process open ahead of the Early Signing Period.
