Ole Miss Football Flips Multiple SEC Commitments, Five-Star in Strong Signing Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels navigated a strong Early Signing Period with the program pulling off a historic addition last Friday.

Despite a chaotic week in Oxford following the departure of Lane Kiffin, the program kept working the phone lines in order to piece together a massive 2026 Signing Class with 19 players putting pen to paper.

But there were fireworks along the way with newly named head coach Pete Golding landing his first big fish as the shot-caller of the program.

After inking 17 players on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, the Rebels continued working the phone lines after pulling off two flips on the final day.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Ole Miss Flips: Rebels Add SEC Commits

No. 1: WR Jase Mathews - Auburn

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels during the Early Signing Period in a massive victory for the program.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies in August, but the staff in Oxford kept a foot on the gas for the elite wideout down the stretch.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals this week.

Mathews initially pledged to the Auburn Tigers with the relationship of Hugh Freeze setting the tone in the recruitment process.

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.

But with Hugh Freeze now out as the head coach of the Auburn program, it immediately opened the door for the Ole Miss Rebels to swoop in and flip the elite wideout.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

No. 2: OL Jalan Chapman - LSU

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman committed to and signed with the Ole Miss Rebels during Early Signing Period last week.

Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in Louisiana, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans during his recruitment process, but reopened his recruitment last Monday amid a coaching change.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remained a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss landing the commitment - and signature - of the ex-LSU Tigers pledge.

Chapman recently reaffirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers, but with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, he's now switched his decision. He's an Ole Miss Rebel.

"After prayer and careful consideration with my family, I have decided to fully reopen my recruitment and continue this process with clarity and purpose," Chapman wrote via X this week.

Now, after making the move to Ole Miss. He's locked in and signed with the Rebels in a strong 2026 Recruiting Class for Golding and Co.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: