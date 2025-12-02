Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip No. 1 Wide Receiver Away From Auburn Tigers
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers as the Early Signing Period nears.
The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.” '
It was ultimately the recruiting efforts of Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis that sealed the deal for Mathews to pop and verbally commit to the Tigers.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
But with Hugh Freeze now out as the head coach of the Auburn program, could this open the door for a flip with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period opens?
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.
Ole Miss and LSU have emerged as two programs to keep tabs on in pursuit of the Auburn commit as the Early Signing Period in December nears, according to Rivals.
Ole Miss hired ex-Rebel Donte Moncrief to the staff during the offseason where he's quickly provided a boost to the program's recruiting department.
Moncrief, who finished his career in Oxford in 2013, spent seven seasons in the National Football League where he's now made his return to the program.
Across his time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Moncrief caught 156 passes for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Now, with Moncrief on staff, the program is pushing for the elite wide receiver as the Early Signing Period nears. Mathews will wait to sign until Friday - the final day of the period.
