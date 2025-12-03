Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football Eyeing Pair of Flips During Early Signing Period

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding and the staff in Oxford continue working the phone lines this week as the Early Signing Period arrives.

After the departure of Lane Kiffin on Sunday, the Ole Miss staff immediately began working the phone lines in order to retain the current class while also add newcomers to the mix.

Across the last 48 hours, Ole Miss has lost multiple pieces on offense in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but also flipped a three-star wide receiver away from the LSU Tigers.

Now, the Ole Miss staff is in-contact with a pair of high-profile prospects committed to SEC rivals as the Early Signing Period ramps up.

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Flip Watch Targets: Early Signing Period

No.1: WR Jase Mathews - No. 1 WR in America

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains in contact with the Ole Miss Rebels despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers as the Early Signing Period nears.

The No. 1 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to Auburn over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch in his process, but it hasn't stopped schools from intensifying their pursuits.

But with Hugh Freeze now out as the head coach of the Auburn program, could this open the door for a flip with less than 24 hours until the Early Signing Period opens?

“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one,” Mathews recently told Rivals.

Ole Miss and LSU have emerged as two programs to keep tabs on in pursuit of the Auburn commit as the Early Signing Period in December nears, according to Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 Auburn 5-star WR commit Jase Mathews won’t sign until December 5 as LSU and Ole Miss continue to push👀



Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has the latest…



Intel: https://t.co/qG1MsWPqjc pic.twitter.com/t8zTaVBE7g — Rivals (@Rivals) December 2, 2025

No. 2: OL Bryson Cooley - No. 2 OL in Mississippi

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July, but it hasn't stopped the Ole Miss Rebels from keeping lines of communication open.

Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, after a strenuous process.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with the staff in Oxford remaining in contact as the Early Signing Period arrives this week.

4-star LSU commit and Laurel (Miss.) West Jone OL Bryson Cooley tells me he will sign Friday.



Alabama and Ole Miss are among the schools working to flip him.https://t.co/6EkNDrmOjR pic.twitter.com/n6EGuv4kOF — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 3, 2025

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have signed double-digit commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period kicks off.

Now, as the three-day period continues, all eyes are on moves the staff in Oxford can make as the program intensifies its pursuit for multiple targets.

