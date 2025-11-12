Ole Miss Football, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Pushing to Flip Florida Gators Commit
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star running back Carsyn Baker has emerged as a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels as the Early Signing Period in December inches closer.
Baker, a Top-10 running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Florida Gators in June, but a coaching change in Gainesville has the coveted prospect evaluating all options ahead of next month.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Peach State native has the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, North Carolina Tar Heels, and South Carolina Gamecocks in heavy pursuit of his services.
Baker recently took a visit to check-in with the Wildcats and has visits on deck to see the Ole Miss Rebels this fall, according to Rivals.
The coveted running back ran for 1,260 yards and 13 touchdowns for a 13-2 team which finished runner-up in Georgia 5A last year on his way to a stellar junior campaign.
“Baker is a great size-to-speed combination. A guy who can run. Came along impressively late in his junior year as his team was making a run to the state championship game," Rivals wrote of Baker's game.
"I think he’s a guy who can hit a home run and is best when he has a runway and can have space to operate as he gets to the second level, where he can pull away.
"The biggest thing from an improvement standpoint, he needs to improve his ball skills. I think right now, you’re probably projecting him as an early down back. A guy you might have to sub out in passing downs. The biggest thing after seeing him multiple times is just improving the ball skills. I think that would round out his game.”
Ole Miss Looking to Flip Penn State Pledge:
Harrisburg (Penn.) four-star running back Messiah Mickens has remained a hot commodity on the recruiting trail despite a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Pennsylvania native comes in as the No. 11 running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and has stayed loyal to his Penn State pledge, but a recent coaching change could shake things up down the stretch.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder committed to the Nittany Lions in August of 2023, but with offers on the table from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks, among others, he's weighing his options.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are among the heavy-hitters in this one as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
