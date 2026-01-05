Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Land Ole Miss Football, Georgia Bulldogs 5-Star Target

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Jaylen Mbakwe has revealed a commitment to Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after a weekend visit to the Peach State, according to On3 Sports.

Mbakwe entered the free agent market as a Top-25 wideout after a two-year stint in Tuscaloosa where he saw snaps as both a pass-catcher and defensive back.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Alabama native switched to receiver ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl last year after spending most of 2024 at defensive back.

Across the 2025 season, Mbakwe was primarily used as a backup receiver, but has helped on special teams and some in the return game where he will now look to explode in the ACC.

Now, after two seasons where he hauled in three receptions for 55 yards, Mbakwe has found his new home with Georgia Tech sealing the deal while he was in town on a visit over the weekend.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer ATH Jaylen Mbakwe has committed to Georgia Tech, @PeteNakos reports🐝https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/0ZC5rtDqB7 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

Ole Miss remains in the market for pass-catchers with the Rebels hosting LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker over the weekend for a trip to Oxford.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he chose the program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in Baton Rouge despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but flashed in 2024 as a redshirt-freshman prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss has landed four commitments to this point with each addition coming on defense where the program will now look to make waves on offense as the Transfer Portal window rolls on.

