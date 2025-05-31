Ole Miss Football Hosting Four-Star North Carolina Tar Heels Offensive Line Target
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison is currently in Oxford (Miss.) for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, remains a top target for the Rebels heading into the summer months.
But Ole Miss will be battling it out against a slew of schools down the stretch with Jemison emerging as a fast-rising prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
But it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison recently locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels and is now in town for his multi-day stay.
Prior to Jemison's official visit, he received another face-to-face meeting with Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison last week.
Garrison took the time to head to Georgia for a meeting with Jemison as the Rebels turn up the heat.
The talented Peach State prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
During the spring visit, Jemison made his way to town without an offer, but that was short-lived after earning a scholarship from the program.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
Now, Ole Miss continues prioritizing Jemison in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels rolling out the red carpet this weekend on his official visit.
