Ole Miss Football Hosts Top Running Back in Louisiana, Elite Oklahoma Sooners Target
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High four-star running back Jayden Miles returned to Oxford this past weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Miles, the top-ranked running back in Louisiana, continues cementing his status as a coveted prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this fall as his rise continues.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder out of the Bayou State burst on the recruiting scene as a freshman in 2023 and never looked back with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Miles has reeled in offers from the likes of the hometown LSU Tigers to the Oklahoma Sooners, Houston Cougars, Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain a school in contention for the prized prospect with Miles taking another visit to Oxford last Saturday for the program's victory over the LSU Tigers.
The four-star prospect was in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where the Rebels captured a top-five win over the Bayou Bengals as Ole Miss' rise continues.
Along with Miles in attendance, the Ole Miss Rebels hosted a myriad of recruits across the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles for the showdown against the Tigers.
After the win, Kiffin and the Rebels staff began reaping the benefits of a big-time stretch in Oxford with the program flipping four-star cornerback Dorian Barney away from the Michigan Wolverines.
The Carrollton (Ga.) product is a Top-25 cornerback in America where he joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
The Top-300 prospect committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July, but a multi-day visit to Oxford over the weekend swayed Barney away to the Rebels.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle as the program continues battling for flip targets ahead of December's Early Signing Period.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.