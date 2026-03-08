SEC Recruiting Rankings: Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Surging on the Trail

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a significant addition to the program's 2027 Recruiting Cycle on Friday when Ackerman (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker revealed a commitment.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast entering his process following a strong junior campaign in the Magnolia State.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

But Shumaker's connections within the Ole Miss program quickly allowed the Rebels to set the pace in his process where he's now made his decision public.

In what became a major addition for Ole Miss, the program now holds four commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with three of the pledges sitting at four-star status.

That includes the No. 4 rated quarterback in America: Keegan Croucher.

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

The Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star signal-caller sits as one of the top prospects in America with Golding and Co. earning his commitment last fall.

"At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals wrote.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

"Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior."

Now, with Ole Miss surging on the recruiting trail - along with the Oklahoma Sooners - the Rebels have cruised up the class rankings to the No. 5 slot.

The 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings: SEC Edition

- No. 1: Oklahoma Sooners

- No. 2: Texas A&M Aggies

- No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs

- Np. 4: Texas Longhorns

- No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels

- No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

- No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers

- No. 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- No. 9: LSU Tigers

- No. 10: South Carolina Gamecocks

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff are set to navigate a pivotal offseason with double-digit official visitors expected in Oxford across the spring and summer months.

