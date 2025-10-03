Ole Miss Football Impressing Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions Target
Vardaman (Miss.) four-star cornerback Braylen Bedford continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle this fall.
The Top-100 prospect in America has reeled in offers from the"Who's Who" of college football as just a sophomore with multiple programs in pursuit of the Magnolia State defensive back.
Bedford has earned scholarships from the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others, across his short stint on the prep scene.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have an offer on the table with the hometown program pushing all the right buttons early for the highly-touted defender.
Bedford made the drive over to Oxford last weekend for the Rebels' Top-15 showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers where the program captured a statement win over the SEC foe.
Following the visit, Bedford caught up with 247Sports where he continued raving about Kiffin's program with the Rebels continuing to trend in the right direction.
Heading into this weekend's slate, Bedford will take a trip to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) for the Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup against Vanderbilt, a source familiar with his recruitment tells Ole Miss On SI.
The Magnolia State native flaunts an offer sheet of nearly 30 programs with Ole Miss remaining in hot pursuit of the Top-100 prospect.
Kiffin and Co. are on the prowl in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of top targets on the program's board this fall.
Rebels Impressing a Former Oregon Pledge
Brentwood (Tenn.) five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman made his way to Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle made his way down to the Magnolia State for a check-in with Kiffin's crew for their matchup against the LSU Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 174-pounder recently backed off of a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after being pledged to the top-five program in America for a short stint.
Now, the five-star is back on the market with an offer sheet consisting of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns, among others.
Bowman's offer list has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services, and after reopening his recruitment, will see those programs instensify their pursuits.
