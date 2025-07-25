Ole Miss Football, Indiana Hoosiers Safety Target Commits to Miami Hurricanes
Jonesboro (Ga.) four-star safety Cortez Redding has committed to Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes, he revealed via social media on Friday.
Redding, a coveted safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, chose the Hurricanes over the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Indiana Hoosiers down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took an official visit to Oxford over the summer with Lane Kiffin and Co. rolling out the red carpet for the talented defensive back.
But it's the ACC foe Miami Hurricanes that ultimately seal the deal with a commitment after going public with a decision on Friday.
What was Redding looking for in a school?
“I want to go where I can play and get my feet wet early for a coaching staff that develops my body and mind for the next level," Redding previously told On3 Sports.
"Then I want a school that prepares me for life after football and teaches me about manhood, my future with a wife, kids and things like that. Those are the main four things I look for in a school.”
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will now sit back and await a decision from the top safety on their board in Nascar McCoy.
The Buford (Ga.) four-star is just hours away from a commitment decision on Friday, July 25 with the Ole Miss Rebels gaining momentum.
McCoy will choose between the Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with Kiffin and Co. looking to add another defensive back sooner rather than later.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.