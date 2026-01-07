Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes in Fiesta Bowl Battle

No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium with a National Championship Game appearance on the line.

Pete Golding and Co. will return to action in the College Football Playoff semifinal after back-to-back wins to open postseason play over both the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs, but the stakes are now that much higher.

“That’s the one thing that’s been consistent for us since we’ve been here,” Golding said after the program's win over Georgia. “We were pi**ed off last year we didn’t make the playoffs. Everybody doubted us. But the goal — why Trinidad [Chambliss] came — was to compete for a championship.

“That’s something we’re going to do around here on a consistent basis.”

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with predictions galore rolling in with roughly 24 hours until kickoff in Glendale (Ariz.) on Thursday.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle

Spread

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)

Miami: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +138

Miami: -164

Total

Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 52.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 42.9 percent chance to come away with a victory and punch a ticket to the National Championship.

On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the showdown with a 57.1 percent chance of earning the win at State Farm Stadium.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

