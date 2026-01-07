Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Miami Hurricanes in Fiesta Bowl Battle
In this story:
No. 6 Ole Miss (13-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium with a National Championship Game appearance on the line.
Pete Golding and Co. will return to action in the College Football Playoff semifinal after back-to-back wins to open postseason play over both the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs, but the stakes are now that much higher.
“That’s the one thing that’s been consistent for us since we’ve been here,” Golding said after the program's win over Georgia. “We were pi**ed off last year we didn’t make the playoffs. Everybody doubted us. But the goal — why Trinidad [Chambliss] came — was to compete for a championship.
“That’s something we’re going to do around here on a consistent basis.”
Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with predictions galore rolling in with roughly 24 hours until kickoff in Glendale (Ariz.) on Thursday.
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)
- Miami: -3.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +138
- Miami: -164
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 52.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 42.9 percent chance to come away with a victory and punch a ticket to the National Championship.
On the other side, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the showdown with a 57.1 percent chance of earning the win at State Farm Stadium.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
More Ole Miss News:
Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Take on Ole Miss and the SEC as Oregon, Indiana Battle in CFP
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20