Ole Miss Football Intensifying Push for Sought-After California Quarterback
Murrieta (Calif.) four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver is fresh off of a visit to Oxford this week where the talented signal-caller walked away with an offer from the Ole Miss Rebels.
Beaver, a Top-25 quarterback in America, is in the midst of a criticl stretch in his recruitment process with multiple schools extending offers his way.
He recently backed off of a commitment to the Boise State Broncos where he's quickly become one of the hottest names on the market.
“Earlier this week, after speaking with Coach Danielson, I made the decision to decommit from Boise State and reopen my recruiting process,” Beaver wrote. “This decision was a tremendously difficult one, because of how good the Boise State family has been to us.
"My family and I have nothing but gratitude for the kindness that has been shown to us by the Boise State coaching staff and “Bronco Nation” as a whole. I wish the Boise State family nothing but the best in the future.”
Beaver recently worked out for the Oregon Ducks where Dan Lanning and Co. extended a scholarship his way after an impressive showing.
Fresh off of earning an offer from the Big Ten program, Beaver made his way down to Oxford to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
From there, he earned an SEC offer from Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after another strong performance.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder is coming off a junior campaign where he completed over 66 percent of his passes for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Beaver threw just six interceptions during his breakout season in California. He also tallied 411 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground.
Ole Miss is intensifying it's pursuit where he recently revealed to On3 Sports that the program is "high on his list" during the summer months.
The sought-after West Coast signal-caller is currently in Los Angeles (Calif.) where he is competing in the prestigious Elite 11 Finals alongside the top quarterbacks in America.
