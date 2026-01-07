Ole Miss Football Labeled Contender For Former Five-Star Prospect Departing Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending three seasons in Athens, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.

Aguero signed with Kirby Smart and Co. as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 2 safety in America - and a Top-30 recruit overall.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move to hit the free agent market in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Now, all eyes are on the ex-Bulldog where he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, "Ole Miss is expected to be among the potential landing spots for Georgia defensive back transfer Joenel Aguero," he wrote via X.

Ole Miss is attacking the Transfer Portal market this month with a myriad of newcomers already signing the dotted line following offiical visits to Oxford.

There's been a focus on the defensive line with reinforcements being inked by the program with Florida Gators' Michai Boireau emerging as a headliner with SEC experience.

Golding and Co. prioritized the talented SEC defender where he was in line to take visits to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats, but a visit to Oxford sealed the deal after signing with the Rebels.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 340-pounder out of the Peach State, appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position with the Ole Miss Rebels quickly prioritizing him.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, after two seasons in Gainesville, Boireau is headed up to the Magnolia State with multiple years of eligibility.

With multiple bodies up front inked to the program, all eyes now turn to Aguero as the next portal target to keep tabs on after entering the market after three seasons at Georgia.

