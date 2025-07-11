Ole Miss Football Legacy Down to Rebels, Oregon, Michigan LSU and Ohio State
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains one of the top targets on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' board in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools with a commitment date penciled in as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
Geralds has locked in five finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels set to battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
The Georgia native took official visits to each of his finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels knocking it out of the park while Geralds took in a multi-day stay.
An Ole Miss legacy, Geralds' father spent the weekend with him in the Magnolia State soaking in the scenes of Oxford.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam in the pursuit of Geralds, but will be battling multiple heavy-hitters, notably the Oregon Ducks.
Dan Lanning and the program in Eugene (Ore.) continue pushing all the right buttons with the program reportedly gaining traction, according to Rivals.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have set the tone in this one to keep the Rebels in contention.
Now, with a final five set, Geralds has locked in a commitment date for August 2 as he evaluates his contenders.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-20 Recruiting Class in America with Geralds remaining a priority target as the summer months continue in Oxford.
