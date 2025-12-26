Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers Among Top Schools For Elite Recruit

Lincolnton (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists in his recruitment.

Mayfield, a top-five linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators across his time on the prep scene.

Mayfield has also seen the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and North Carolina Tar Heels emerge as schools in the race as of late with offers on the table.

Mayfield has earned over 30 scholarships with multiple premier programs entering the race after a stellar sophomore campaign.

Now, there are 10 schools labeled as finalists in Mayfield's process with the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

He’s coming off a strong sophomore season in 2024 where he totaled 109 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a pass deflection, two forced fumbles and a blocked field goal to put his name on the map.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and Mayfield carried his momentum with a myriad of schools intensifying their pursuit for his services.

For Ole Miss, the program is attacking the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program cracking the list of top schools for multiple elite targets.

The Target to Know: David Gabriel Georges

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges revealed his eight finalists this week with the Ole Miss Rebels cracking the list alongside multiple powerhouse programs.

The Canada native has blossomed into the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in pursuit as Pete Golding and Co. turn up the heat.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with a myriad of schools preparing to roll out the red carpet as official visit season nears in the spring and summer.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss is among the Top-8 schools on Gabriel Georges radar alongside Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

Golding and Co. are beginning to pick up momentum in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple priority targets taking a closer look into the Rebels.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: