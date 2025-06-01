Ole Miss Football Loses Commitment From Talented Florida Wide Receiver
Niceville (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Zion Legree has backed off of his commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media on Saturrday.
Legree, one of the top athletes in Florida, holds offers from the likes of the hometown Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among several others.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a two-way athlete on the prep scene where he's emerged as a prospect garnering significant SEC interest.
Prior to committing to the Rebels, Legree announced a Top-8 consisting of Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Illinois, Washington, Florida and Mississippi State.
For Ole Miss, the program currently holds a Top-20 2026 Recruiting Class with over a handful of commitments to this point.
Kiffin and Co. are currently in the wide receiver market with aa slew of wideouts taking official visits to Oxford this summer.
The Name to Know: Jase Mathews
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is currently on an official visit to Ole Miss for a multi-day stay alongside Lane Kiffin and Co.
Mathews, a Top-10 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 4 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Following a dominant campaign in 2024, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
