Ole Miss Football Loses Coveted Wide Receiver Commit Amid Lane Kiffin's Departure

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Corey Barber has Decommitted from Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 WR from Pinson, AL had been Committed to the Rebels since May



Was the 2nd highest-ranked recruit in the Rebels’ 2026 Classhttps://t.co/oIxZRfp4KC pic.twitter.com/U58OqtCa1D