Ole Miss Football Loses Coveted Wide Receiver Commit Amid Lane Kiffin's Departure
Sacramento (Calif.) Folsom four-star wide receiver Jameson Powell has backed off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels amid Lane Kiffin's decision to depart the program, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Powell, a Top-100 wideout in America, initially committed to the Rebels over the likes of Oregon, Arkansas, Colorado and Arizona, among others, as he took California by storm on the prep scene.
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder has received significant attention this fall, but remained loyal to his commitment to the Ole Miss program.
“Important factors to me are having a family-oriented connection with the offensive coordinator and my position coach and also, having great relationships with the strength coach and the head coach,” Powell said after his commitment to Ole Miss.
As a sophomore, Powell grabbed 86 receptions for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns. Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2024 and he finished with 1,020 yards receiving on 65 receptions and 17 touchdowns.
“I loved Ole Miss, they showed me a lot and told me a lot about the program I did not know,” Powell said after his pledge. “I talked with Lane Kiffin, the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach a lot and they are all good people.
“Talk mostly with coach George McDonald. His message is more of Ole Miss developing me for what’s after college football.”
Now, he's back on the market as the Early Signing Period - that begins on Wednesday - inches closer with his options reaching out.
Ole Miss has now lost the program's top two wide receiver commits where Powell joins Corey Barber.
The Lost Pledge: Corey Barber
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, he revealed via social media.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
