Elite Mississippi Wideout, Ole Miss Commit Backs Off Pledge Amid Lane Kiffin Decision
Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park four-star wide receiver Corey Barber has reopened his recruitment after backing off of a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday evening, he revealed via social media.
Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.
The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
"I’m comfortable there," Barber told Rivals following his initial commitment. "They treat me and my family like family. I’ve been to practice plus an official visit so I’ve spent more time at Ole Miss than the others.
"It’s a great program with a great, experienced coaching staff. And a great and very supportive community."
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons."
Now, with Lane Kiffin revealing his intentions of departing Ole Miss and making the move to the LSU Tigers, Barber has elected to reopen his recruitment with th Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.
It's a significant hit to the 2026 Recruiting Class for Ole Miss with Barber coming in as the second-highest ranked prospect in the haul.
The top-ranked commit in the class, Landon Barnes, has reaffirmed his pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels despite Kiffin departing for LSU.
Landon Barnes Reaffirms Pledge:
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels in June with the coaching staff in Oxford prioritizing the elite defensive weapon.
Barnes, the No. 1 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services across his high school career.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across the last few months.
But it's the Ole Miss staff that ultimately won out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs involved in his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
