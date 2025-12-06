Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Battling for Elite Recruit

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists.

Baker, a Top-25 prospect in California, has earned offers from the top programs in America as schools from coast-to-coast get in the race for his services.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns, among others.

The Ole Miss Rebels entered the race over the summer with the coaching staff in Oxford extending a scholarship his way.

Baker has begun evaluating contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, coming on strong.

Now, his final eight is solidified: Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon'27 DB Myles Baker recently cut his list of schools down to eight and is planning to make a Spring decision https://t.co/FZH4Du7mNw pic.twitter.com/vytWRqTWdc — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 5, 2025

Michigan is generating buzz with Baker calling the program his "dream school" this offseason.

"Michigan has been my dream school but being able to go to the spring game and catch a vibe of how it is in the Big House and then being able to talk to coach Wink (Martindale) and coach (LaMar) Morgan and coach (Sherrone) Moore, that that was also a special moment I had with my dad," Baker said.

"Michigan is a good school academically as well and their development is amazing.”

The Oregon Ducks are also emerging as a school to keep tabs on for the West Coast prospect with Dan Lanning intensifying his pursuit.

"Oregon has shown me the most love,” Baker said. “I’ve been up to Oregon twice and that’s more than any other school. The relationships with coach Tosh (Lupoi), coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Rasad) Wadood).

"I could tell they really want me to be there and just the connections I’ve built with those coaches has been great.”

The highly-touted defensive back remains a premier prospect on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss being the latest school to enter the race for his services.

