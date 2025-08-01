Ole Miss Football, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn Finalists for Coveted Georgia Recruit
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis is less than 24 hours away from making a commitment decision with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers with Saturday's decision date inching closer,
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now shifted his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin's program in the race.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program has emerged as a serious contender after keeping a foot on the gas throughout the offseason.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a beneficial unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis also checked in with the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide for official visits as he continued evaluating the contenders in his process.
Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are serious threats in the "Davis Sweepstakes" with the Big Ten program intensifying its pursuit down the stretch.
It'a becoming a "heated battle" for Davis as he inches closer towards a commitment decision during the first weekend of August.
The Top-250 prospect in America and Top-20 linebacker will make a decision between Ole Miss, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn with Saturday's decision date near.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-20 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple defensive weapons committed to the program.
Now, all eyes are on Davis as he looks to make a decision on Saturday.
