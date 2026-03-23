Ole Miss Football, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners Battling for Dynamic Safety

Rancho Santa Maragarita (Calif.) four-star safety Pola Moala has narrowed his focus to five schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the dynamic defender.

Moala has also reclassified from the 2028 Recruiting Cycle to the 2027 class with multiple contenders emerging in his process this offseason as he gears up for his senior campaign this fall.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are multiple schools that are piquing Moala's interest - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

The standout defensive back trimmed his list to five schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, Cal Bears, and Oklahoma Sooners.

Moala is coming off of a 2025 season for the Olympians where he totaled 45 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven passes batted away, three interceptions and a fumble forced.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite safety Pole Moala has reclassified from 2028 to the 2027 class, @GregBiggins reports.



Moala is down to Ole Miss, Michigan, Cal, UCLA and Oklahoma.



Read: https://t.co/MLxl1s14M1 pic.twitter.com/biuu85c6iC — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Now, Ole Miss remains in contention with the Rebels leading in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine heading into what now becomes an even more important offseason after accelerating his timeline.

Golding and Co. are also beginning to cast a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle in the defensive backfield with a new offer dished out this offseason to Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder then added Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

LSU will be the program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

The Bayou Bengals have received multiple predictions across the last handful of months to earn Anding's commitment, but Ole Miss is ready to swing for the fences in "enemy territory" here.

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