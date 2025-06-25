Ole Miss Football Named a Finalist for Highly-Touted Top-10 Athlete in America
Houston (Tex.) Cy Springs athlete Paris Melvin is down to four schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut for the two-way Lone Star State prospect.
Melvin, a Top-10 athlete in America, has circled the Rebels as a contender in his process as he winds down his recruitment this summe.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder has received offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Houston Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others.
But he's now narrowed his focus to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Houston Cougars, Baylor Bears and Arizona Wildcats, according to 247 Sports.
Melvin has shined on both sides of the ball on the prep scene where ran the ball 147 times for 1,091 yards and 18 touchdowns while also reeling in 350 receiving yards as a junior in 2024.
On the other side of the ball, Melvin had 13 tackles, an interception and four pass deflections as a defender.
Melvin led his prep squad to six wins in 2024 while competing in 6A Division II.
Now, he's down to four schools as he winds down his recruitment this summer with Ole Miss alongside a trio of heavy-hitters.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Legitimate two-way prospect who could play the role of a skill playmaker or defensive back. Lean, wiry build that lends to a corner or nickel role, but high-volume backfield touches show a ball carrier who holds up to down-to-down punishment better than expected. Dangerous in a variety of ways as an offensive weapon who could used as a game-plan ace of the proverbial sleeve.
"Excellent production as a junior, primarily at running back, but also as a wildcat option and a slot. High-level functional athlete with strong track and field data that support that. Above average explosiveness with a somewhat unique gait/movement pattern that enhances versatile playmaking ability. Shows requisite vision with speed-changing awareness, subtle change-of-direction and hesitation abilities, and second-level creativity.
"Also a special teams ace in multiple capacities. Defensive snaps limited relative to offensive reps, but flashed as a junior in ability to break on the ball and play with coverage awareness. Will need to add some mass regardless of ultimate positional home, but represents a track standout with functional in-pads speed and athleticism and higher-caliber football instincts.
"Projects to the P4/high-major level as a possible impact player who could become an NFL Draft candidate."
