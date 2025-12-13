Meet the Signees: Ole Miss Football Flips No. 3 Wide Receiver in America From SEC Foe

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews officially flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels last Friday after signing with the hometown program.

Mathews, No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last week.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout - who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

"Flashes a large catch radius, leaving his feet to extend for remarkable grabs. A ball-winner in contested catch situations, showing body control and strong hands."

With Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze being relieved of his duties during the 2025 season, it opened the door for both the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers to reenter the mix, but there was a tie that helped the program in Oxford.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

Donte Moncrief, a recruiting assistant, played a pivotal role in getting this one done where his relationship with Mathews set the tone in his final decision.

Fast forward to the final day of the Early Signing Period and the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class skyrocketed into the Top-25 after adding Mathews to the mix.

Now, all eyes are on the elite pass-catcher out of the Magnolia State after Ole Miss pulled off a historic feat last week.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: