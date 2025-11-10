Ole Miss Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Among Finalists for Elite Recruit
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star offensive lineman Joshua Sam-Epelle has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut.
Sam-Epelle, the No. 5 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a household name in the junior class with multiple SEC schools in the mix.
Kiffin and Co. hosted the Peach State native last offseason with the Ole Miss program picking up steam as a school to watch.
Now, Ole Miss sits alongside the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Texas A&M Aggies as the finalists.
The 6-foot-9, 305-pounder is a menace in the trenches with his physical stature having programs salivate at the potential he attains on the gridiron.
Now, Ole Miss has landed among the finalists for the Georgia native with multiple heavy-hitters involved in his process.
Kiffin and the Rebels are rolling on the recruiting scene with the program labeled finalists for multiple top targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The Target to Know: Lawrence Britt
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt is down to 10 schools as he begins narrowing his focus on the contenders in his recruitment.
Britt, the No. 5 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his prep career, but with his junior season winding down, the top programs have emerged.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.
A do-it-all athlete, Britt compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2024 with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards with double-digit touchdowns on the year.
Following a strong season last fall, Britt emerged as a top prospect on the recruiting scene with colleges taking a closer look at him as a receiver.
Now, the top-five wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle is down to 10 schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Vanderbilt.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.