Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for Elite Tight End

Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America this fall as his recruitment process takes off.

Edwards, a top-five tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss Rebels making their presence felt in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 206-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, as his offer sheet grows by the day.

"Edwards is a former basketball player who really blew up as a sophomore on the grid-iron. He’s long and athletic with high level body control. He put up bug numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone," 247Sports wrote.

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

"He has a lean frame and will need to add some good weight and bulk to impact the run game as a blocker at the next level. He dominates in the air and has strong hands and great timing on jump balls.

"You can see the hoops background there in his ability to win 50-50 balls at the catch point and is a smooth, fluid athlete in how he moves. He’s a tough, physical player as well and assuming he can add the necessary bulk to his frame, Edwards has all the tools to be an immediate impact player in college with an NFL ceiling as well."

The fast-rising prospect has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in America with schools salivating at the potential he attains.

Across his sophomore season in 2024, Edwards logged 54 catches for 921 yards and 14 touchdowns where he earned All-State in California.

Now, schools are emerging as contenders in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Alabama Crimson Tide sitting at the top, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss has proven to utilize the tight end position in offensive schemes where Edwards sees promise in Oxford where the Rebels have emerged near the top.

Now, after a strong junior campaign in 2025, Edwards will gear up for a critical offseason prior to his senior season next fall with multiple potential suitors in the race.

