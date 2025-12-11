Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans Among Schools In Mix For Coveted Recruit

Santa Ana (Calif.) four-star safety Danny Lang has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this fall.

Lang, a Top-25 safety in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss Rebels squarely in the race for his services.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Washington Huskies.

"Lang is a hybrid safety/corner who shows the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds and looks pretty close to it with plenty of length and room to add good weight to his frame," 247Sports said of his game.

"He’s a reactionary athlete who flys to the football and plays a physical game. He’s a well rounded defensive back who can run, cover, plays the football and shows solid football instincts. He’s a high effort player and his motor is always going.

"He has a nice edge to his game and plays with a mean streak. Safety is where he plays now and could be his best long term position but he has the frame and athleticism to play corner as well and that could ultimately be his meal ticket at the next level."

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to intensify their pursuit with the program in the Magnolia State piquing his interest.

Ole Miss, USC, Ohio State, and Oregon are four schools Lang will look to officially visit prior to a commitment decision in the coming months, he told Rivals' Greg Biggins.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei '27 DB Danny Lang mentioned USC, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss as potential official visits and has a tentative summer commitment date planned https://t.co/GaEB4YwZEW pic.twitter.com/qfPYFS5DUB — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 9, 2025

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are coming off of a strong 2026 Signing Class with the program locking down talented defensive weapons, but now focus is quickly shifting to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lang emerging as a priority prospect.

The California native has a flurry of offers in his back pocket, but it's Ole Miss alongside multiple heavy-hitters that will look to lock in an official visit during the offseason.

