Ole Miss Football Predicted to Beat Out Tennessee, Michigan for Coveted Safety
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt is winding down his recruitment process with a commitment date penciled in for next week.
Tutt, one of the top defensive backs in Tennessee, has received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines and Colorado Buffaloes, among others, extending scholarships his way.
But the coveted safety has narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
The hometown Tennessee program has pushed all the right buttons following an official visit to Knoxville where the program sees his as a Swiss Army Knife in the secondary.
"What I learned is that I can fit anywhere. I fit in any defense so I feel I can play anywhere. Where I fit here is with the ability to show what I can do in all spots. I can play man, I can play zone, I can press, and I can play lockdown defense," Tutt told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
"Just my ability to play any position, whether that's at safety or star. Just my ability to be a dude. I'm going to keep on doing that, keep on being competitive, and keep on at it."
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels picking up steam for the impressive Tennessee prospect down the stretch after the predictions came rolling in on Wednesday.
Tutt will reveal a commitment decision on July 18 as he begins putting the final touches on his recruitment process with the Ole Miss Rebels holding momentum.
What will Tutt provide a program at the next level?
The Evaluation: "Three-phase playmaker that garnered almost 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior at Oakland High School while playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Estimated at a shade under 6-feet and 180-pounds, Tutt’s multi-dimensional skill set more than likely projects best to the defense side of the ball at the next level where his versatility and playmaking athleticism excels the most.
"A decisive mover and equally instinctual defender, the Tennessee native appears the most comfortable at the safety position where he displays the ability to match up man-to-man out of the slot while adding a presence in the run game as a secondary defender.
"The versatile rising senior also averaged over 24.5 yards per attempt as a kickoff return specialist, highlighting his impact in multiple phases of the game. Projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level with the ability to add value at multiple positions in the secondary and as a return man."
