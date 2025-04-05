Tennessee Football Recruiting: Craig Tutt Recaps Tennessee Volunteers Spring Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted many top targets, including 2026 ATH Craig Tutt.
The Tennessee Volunteers just wrapped up another successful practice and recruiting day as they hosted many top prospects. Among the visitors was Craig Tutt who returned to Knoxville for a visit.
Tutt is a 2026 defensive back from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Tennessee in-state target attends Oakland High School, which is the same school that Daune Morris attended. Tutt is a four-star safety who has many offers and has started to look into multiple schools. The Volunteers are one of his top options thus far.
The Oakland defensive star caught up with Vols On SI following his visit.
"I mean it was amazing man. Every time I come up it feels like home. I had a good time, I'm ready to get back up here," Tutt stated.
The Tennessee target went more into detail about what stood out to him on his visit.
"What stands out was the Tennessee practice. I attended the practice and the culture is very different from other places and you can see that when you come here."
He added to that statement by talking about what he learned on this visit.
"What I learned is that I can fit anywhere. I fit in any defense so I feel I can play anywhere. Where I fit here is with the ability to show what I can do in all spots. I can play man, I can play zone, I can press, and I can play lockdown defense."
Tutt's relationship has continued to grow with many coaches on the coaching staff, not just the coaches from his earlier visits to Tennessee, but also with coaches such as Tim Banks, Josh Heupel, and Willie Martinez.
"It's grown tremendously, not with just Chop and Coach O'Rourke, but also with Coach Willie Martinez, Tim Banks, and Coach Heupel. There's a lot of great people on the coaching staff so it grew a lot."
What stands out about his game is his ability to play any defensive back position. The coaches bragged on Tutt. He details more.
"Just my ability to play any position, whether that's at safety or star. Just my ability to be a dude. I'm going to keep on doing that, keep on being competitive, and keep on at it."
Tutt spoke extremely highly about Coach Martinez.
"I like everything he does, actually, I love everything he does. He's a great coach and he is going to tell you everything straightforward. He's going to let you compete, He's going to let you run your spots."
Tutt scheduled an official visit with the Tennessee Volunteers. He gives his date below.
"June 19th, I just scheduled today."
Tutt is looking forward to being with his team and focusing on his high school's schedule and team for the next few weeks, he tells Vols On SI.
"Really what's next for me is focusing on my team. For the next couple of weeks i'm going to focus on my team."
Tennessee remained to be a top school, but this isn't anything unexpected as he confirms that the Tennessee has always been towards the top.
"They've always been one of my favorites since I came the first time.
With Tutt being a former teammate of Daune Morris, that was a big part of his visit. He made sure to tell Vols On SI how different he looks since getting to Tennessee.
"He's gotten big," Tutt said.
Tutt will commit to a school before his final season as the three schools to watch as of now is Michigan, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
