Ole Miss Football Predicted to Land Prized Athlete Over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Lane Kiffin and Co. are making their presence felt on the recruiting scene, trending for multiple targets.

Cleveland (Miss.) athlete Javarious Griffin continues his rise on the recruiting scene with multiple Southeastern Conference programs getting involved in his process.

Griffin, a coveted two-way star for Cleveland Central, has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Houston Cougars, among others, as of late.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has received significant interest on the recruiting scene, but the Ole Miss Rebels continue making their presence felt.

Griffin was back in Oxford last month on an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. keeping a foot on the gas for one of the top Mississippi prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Ole Miss is beginning to pick up momentum for Griffin.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Deuce Alexander.
247Sports' David Johnson has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for the two-way athlete and landing a commitment.

Kiffin and Co. are starting to heat up on the recruiting scene with the Rebels intensifying their push for multiple priority targets in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.

The Recent Prediction: Ole Miss Flips an Oklahoma State Pledge

Cherry Valley (Ark.) Cross County four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale is a name to know in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as a target that is beginning to take a closer look at the Rebels this fall.

The No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas revealed a verbal commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the summer, but with the recent news of Mike Gundy being let go, Beale has begun evaluating his options.

He released a Top 8 back in November of 2024 with the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Mississippi State Bulldogs and USC Trojans, making the cut.

Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are back in play for the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of Arkansas.

The Ole Miss program has kept a foot on the gas for Beale despite a commitment to Oklahoma State with their constant recruiting efforts being felt in this one.

247Sports' David Johnson has revealed a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels to successfully flip the current Oklahoma State Cowboys commitment.

