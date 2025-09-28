Ole Miss Football Pushing to Flip a Prized Oklahoma Sooners Prospect After Visit
Hopewell (Va.) three-star defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson made his way to Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Richardson, a Top-15 overall prospect in Virginia, has emerged as a name to know on the East Coast with a myriad of schools extending scholarships to the coveted defender.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.
But it's Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners that hold the verbal commitment after he revealed a pledge to the SEC foe in August.
Richardson has remained loyal to his Sooners pledge, but it hasn't stopped other programs from trying to stay in the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hosting Richardson on an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday.
Richardson was in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the program's Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers with Oxford buzzing during and after the win.
The Virginia native was alongside a myriad of top targets for the Ole Miss Rebels in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
Richardson remains pledged to Oklahoma, but the Ole Miss Rebels continue keeping a foot on the gas for the prized defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Rebels Host Another Flip Target: Dylan Berymon
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon returned to Oxford in Week 5 for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from pushing for a flip this fall.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Across his last two season on the high school scene, Berymon has logged more than 65 total tackles, including 15 for loss, to go along with 10 sacks.
