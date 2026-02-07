Ole Miss Football Starter Reveals Stance on Lane Kiffin's Decision to Join LSU Tigers

Ole Miss offensive lineman Brycen Sanders paved the way in the trenches for the Rebels in what quickly became a historic season in the Magnolia State.

Just weeks after the 2025 campaign, Sanders had time to reflect on the year, College Football Playoff, and "distractions" amid Lane Kiffin's departure prior to the postseason.

In an interview with 247Sports, Sanders broke down what's next for the Rebels and his thoughts on the stellar sesaon last fall.

The Stress of the Historic Season:

"Even though I wish I could say it was very fun, me and (Ole Miss offensive line) Coach (John) Garrison were actually talking about this a couple of practices before the Fiesta Bowl," Sanders said. "We think very much alike. I went out to him and I was like, 'Damn, Coach, we just beat Georgia and we're having the best season in Ole Miss history. Why do I not feel like I'm having fun? I'm stressed out of my mind."

"I definitely learned a lot about myself," Sanders added. "It was definitely a fun season, all in all. I learned a lot and I'm excited to grow this offseason and this upcoming year and create more confidence in myself."

Courtesy of PJ Wilkins Instagram.

Loyalty to Ole Miss, Returning in 2026:

"I'm a loyal person," Sanders said. "I committed to come to Ole Miss three years ago and I'm not going to leave unless I absolutely have to. I'm in a great position here. I have a starting spot at center and I have a great relationship with Coach Garrison and we're bringing in Coach (John David Baker), a great offensive coordinator, so this is a great spot for me. I love Oxford. I love these fans and there's no point for me to leave. That would just tarnish my reputation and everything I believe in."

Alabama QB Ty Simpson's Decision:

"He could've gone somewhere else and made a boatload of money, but he didn't want to tarnish his reputation and leave Alabama for somewhere else," Sanders said.

"I think a lot of guys now are just looking at the money and looking at how much they can make and not caring about the fans they leave or how they leave a place, which unfortunately, sucks."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Decision:

"I think that day will be a turning point for Ole Miss in the best way," Sanders said. "PG is going to be an awesome coach. He's already shown he's going to be an awesome coach. He loves his players. He interacts with the players.

"He's a guy you want to play for and hang out with. It's going to be an awesome season to watch him be able to lead from beginning to end. I think Ole Miss definitely came out on top."

