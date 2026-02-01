Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators Among SEC Schools With 'Toughest Schedules' in 2026

The Pete Golding era is off to a strong start in Oxford with the program assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple immediate impact players joining the roster.

Once Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Magnolia State for the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss officials wasted no time in elevating Golding from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach.

Since then, the new shot-caller of the program has won a pair of College Football Playoff matchups, inked a strong 2026 Recruiting Class, and dominated the Transfer Portal with the No. 2 overall class.

But all eyes are on the remainder of the offseason leading into Golding's inaugural season at the helm of the program.

CBS Sports recently labeled the toughest Southeastern Conference schedules heading into the 2026 season with Ole Miss coming in with the third-toughest slate.

"By the end of September, we should have a good idea whether or not Golding can keep the Ole Miss train rolling toward another CFP berth. The season-opening matchup with Louisville might be the highest-profile contest of Week 1, and the date with LSU and trip to The Swamp in consecutive weeks later in the month are early opportunities to pad the Rebels' résumé," CBS Sports wrote.

"Everyone ought to have eyes on that battle with the Tigers as Lane Kiffin makes his return to Oxford in a game littered with juicy storylines. Adding to this schedule's difficulty is that Ole Miss must also face the SEC's two best national championship contenders in Texas and Georgia."

The 2026 Ole Miss Schedule: Louisville (neutral), Charlotte, LSU, at Florida, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, at Texas, Auburn, Georgia, at Oklahoma, Wofford, Mississippi State.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The toughest schedules - according to CBS Sports - are the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers following a chaotic offseason in the conference.

CBS Sports believes the Arkansas Razorbacks have the toughest schedule in the SEC moving into the 2026 season:

"Even with five home conference games, the going will be tough for Silverfield as he attempts to pull Arkansas out of the SEC's basement. The Razorbacks went winless in conference play in Sam Pittman's final year and will be hard-pressed to improve upon that dreadful mark with six of their nine league opponents landing in the way-too-early top 25 rankings," CBS Sports wrote.

"A road trip to Utah is also one of the trickiest spots for any SEC team in nonconference action. It will take a handful of upsets for Arkansas to go bowling in Year 1 under Silverfield.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: