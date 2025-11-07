Ole Miss Football 'Pushing to Flip' Elite Running Back Committed to Penn State
Harrisburg (Penn.) four-star running back Messiah Mickens has remained a hot commodity on the recruiting trail despite a verbal commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Pennsylvania native comes in as the No. 11 running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and has stayed loyal to his Penn State pledge, but a recent coaching change could shake things up down the stretch.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder committed to the Nittany Lions in August of 2023, but with offers on the table from the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oregon Ducks, among others, he's weighing his options.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are among the heavy-hitters in this one as the Early Signing Period inches closer in December.
According to Rivals, the Rebels are a flip watch candidate as the program continues pushing for the coveted Pennsylvania running back.
Ole Miss is set to host Mickens on an official visit this fall with the program in Oxford intensifying its pursuit as December nears.
"P4-caliber back with classic physical dimensions for the position. Boasts strong multi-phase production as a high-volume ball carrier and playmaking defender, particularly in 16.5-sack junior season, 247Sports wrote of Mickens.
"Owns encouraging numbers in combine testing metrics that can better manifest in pads. Adequate experience as a pass catcher with some examples of route-running acumen beyond dump-offs, screens, checkdowns. Not a juker by trade, but can employ effective, subtle hesitations and redirections to create room to run.
"More of a one-speed runner who can improve speed-changing nuance as a decelerator/accelerator. Natural football player who could become a quality P4 starter. Should raise the floor of a running back room as a valuable piece of a multi-talented unit."
Ole Miss is also picking up steam for a fellow four-star Penn State Nittany Lions commit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch remains a prospect on Kiffin and the Rebels' radar down the stretch of his recruitment.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers, but with a recent coaching change, is evaluating his options.
Following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder quickly turned his attention to other schools with Ole Miss getting in on the action early.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X.
Following the news of Franklin's departure with the Nittany Lions, Branch then reeled in offers from both Ole Miss and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as programs keep tabs on the talented defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch already planning a visit to Oxford to soak in the scenes of a game day visit.
