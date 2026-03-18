Ole Miss Football Secures Major Visit With Notre Dame, Alabama Linebacker Target

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program continues its pursuit of the dynamic defender.

Simon has surged to the No. 7 rated linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America entering the race following a strong junior campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Florida Gators, among several other SEC programs.

But contenders are emerging with an unofficial visit schedule now locked in, according to 247Sports:

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 21

- Tennessee Volunteers: March 28

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 30

- Ole Miss Rebels: April 3

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 18

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain the program viewed as a team to watch for Simon, but the Ole Miss Rebels and other contenders remain in the mix with Golding and Co. now securing another visit from Simon.

The Tennessee native has evaluators salivating at the potential he attains at the next level as he continues filling out his frame:

"Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs," 247Sports wrote of Simon. "Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

"Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps.-Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football.-Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact.

"Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.-Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger.-Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass."

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