Coveted Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Target Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey made his way to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit alongside Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program continues turning up the heat.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as the No. 6 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to Rivals, with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging this offseason with the Alabama native keeping tabs on multiple SEC programs.

The Ole Miss Rebels sits alongside the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide as Aparico-Bailey's Top-10 schools after trimming his list.

The coveted defensive back was in Columbus last week on an unofficial visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the powerhouse program makes its push with head coach Ryan Day at the helm.

Now, he's made his return trip to Oxford with Golding and Co. getting a crack at Aparicio-Bailey with the program surging in his recruitment as he navigates a pivotal stretch:

Aparicio-Bailey will visit the following schools as he works through unofficial visits this offseason:

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 11

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 15

- USC Trojans: March 23

- Auburn Tigers: March 25

- Florida Gators: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 7

- Alabama Crimson Tide: April 16

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

The dynamic defender is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Now, Ole Miss has rolled out the red carpet for the talented defensive back after getting Aparicio-Bailey down to campus for a quick stay.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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